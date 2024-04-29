Kemper (KMPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%. On average, analysts expect Kemper to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KMPR traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $57.91. 6,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kemper has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $64.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

