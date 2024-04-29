Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.21

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXHGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.21 and last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 106707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

