O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,809 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $71,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after acquiring an additional 652,924 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,365,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,965,000 after buying an additional 158,075 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 360,914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,807,000 after buying an additional 151,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,176,000 after buying an additional 68,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,110.07.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,043.93 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,097.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,016.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

