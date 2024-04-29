Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.81. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34.

PACB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.77.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,601.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $218,843 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

