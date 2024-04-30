Threshold (T) Trading 10.5% Lower This Week

Threshold (T) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $335.80 million and approximately $25.87 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,647,764,144.420092 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03488938 USD and is down -4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $27,799,827.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

