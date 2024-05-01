Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,206 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 972,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day moving average is $62.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

