CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $310.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $258.96.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $237.16 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $120.11 and a one year high of $283.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.39.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 472,961 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 594,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,412,000 after purchasing an additional 79,506 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 553,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,797,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 9.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 364,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,756,000 after buying an additional 31,660 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

