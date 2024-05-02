Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Oppenheimer

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.78.

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.27. Intapp has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $103.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $220,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 612,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,995,805.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $220,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 612,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,995,805.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Great Hill Equity Partners Iv sold 7,000,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $253,890,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,738,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,397,016.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,111,704 shares of company stock valued at $258,309,285 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,054,000 after acquiring an additional 708,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,513,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,585,000 after acquiring an additional 704,268 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,152,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,626,000 after acquiring an additional 517,899 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,593,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Intapp by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after buying an additional 422,016 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

