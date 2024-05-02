IPG Photonics Co. Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IPG Photonics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IPGP opened at $83.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.17. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $80.33 and a 1 year high of $141.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.08.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,587,000 after purchasing an additional 85,984 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 836,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,968,000 after buying an additional 73,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,750,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,719,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $895,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,209,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,691,686.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $895,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,209,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,691,686.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $70,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,646.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,788 shares of company stock worth $2,595,508. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

