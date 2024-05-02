ONE Group Hospitality’s (STKS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Stephens in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 75.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on STKS. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance

ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $160.93 million, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 2.42. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 1.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ONE Group Hospitality

In other news, insider David Kanen purchased 73,733 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $310,415.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,731.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 265,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 801,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 350.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

