Enpro Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:NPO)

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.

Enpro has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of Enpro stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.45 and its 200-day moving average is $146.50. Enpro has a one year low of $93.23 and a one year high of $170.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.28). Enpro had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business's revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Enpro will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $1,013,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,105.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $192,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $1,013,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,585,105.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

