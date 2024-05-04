Federal Realty Investment Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.09 (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 57 years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 139.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 20.55%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

FRT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

