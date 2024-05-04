Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:RWAYZ opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $25.70.
