Jeffrey Pribor Sells 1,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $54,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,704.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $53,390.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 16,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $825,440.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $53,090.00.

NYSE:INSW opened at $56.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $56.77.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10. International Seaways had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 51.92%. The company had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,613,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 318,962 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,399,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,581,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,148,000 after acquiring an additional 181,287 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in International Seaways by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 964,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,404,000 after acquiring an additional 161,643 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after acquiring an additional 147,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

