Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $863,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,469,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,438,000 after acquiring an additional 730,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,680,000 after acquiring an additional 179,178 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,192,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,033 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,156,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,708,000 after acquiring an additional 120,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,589 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.77. The company had a trading volume of 489,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,511. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $63.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

