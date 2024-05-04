OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at National Bankshares

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

OGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark decreased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.17.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OceanaGold

OceanaGold Trading Down 1.7 %

OGC stock opened at C$2.95 on Thursday. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$2.08 and a 1-year high of C$3.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.50.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$363.94 million for the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.2977737 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanaGold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Insider Transactions at OceanaGold

In other OceanaGold news, Director Paul Benson purchased 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OceanaGold

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.