OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
OFS Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. OFS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 114.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.5%.
OFS Capital Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ OFS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.49. 88,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,935. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $127.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.73. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.
