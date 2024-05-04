Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Shares Up 50%

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 50% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 352,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 150,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.92.

About Playfair Mining

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway.

