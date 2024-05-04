U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,357 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,611,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,838,263. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.31. The company has a market capitalization of $151.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

