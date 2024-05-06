IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Evercore ISI

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded IQVIA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.57.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $2.81 on Friday, reaching $226.18. 433,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.43. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 65.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in IQVIA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in IQVIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 89,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

