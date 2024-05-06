Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.
Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.38. 211,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,134. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $31.94.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
