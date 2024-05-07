4,115 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Bought by GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 88,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,905,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

PM stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.74. 343,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,682,468. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $100.70.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

