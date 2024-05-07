Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $1,503,570.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,830,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $1,425,610.59.

On Friday, April 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.95, for a total transaction of $1,474,726.95.

On Friday, April 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $1,578,398.73.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $1,617,378.66.

On Monday, April 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,627,267.86.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.81, for a total transaction of $1,663,116.21.

On Monday, April 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.71, for a total transaction of $1,629,328.11.

On Friday, April 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.25, for a total value of $1,617,296.25.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.98, for a total transaction of $1,615,071.18.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total transaction of $1,595,045.55.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $2.35 on Tuesday, reaching $184.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,811. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. Atlassian's quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Atlassian by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

