Oasys Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $126.98 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last seven days, Oasys has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasys token can now be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $126.98 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasys alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Oasys Profile

Oasys was first traded on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,080,304,978 tokens. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,080,304,978.24 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.06214263 USD and is down -4.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,102,957.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasys and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.