Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.41.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.38. 11,895,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,657,226. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $109.50 billion, a PE ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.17.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.