6,525 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Purchased by Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.71. The company had a trading volume of 868,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,535. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.21. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $110.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

