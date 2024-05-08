Conflux (CFX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $36.13 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $835.33 million and approximately $36.13 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,417.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.52 or 0.00730698 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00129278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00042949 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00062128 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00205487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00102073 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,997,906,500 coins and its circulating supply is 3,947,914,967 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,997,819,506.56 with 3,947,819,494.82 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.21030896 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $37,163,287.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.