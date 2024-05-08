Dero Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,227.59 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $40.61 million and approximately $7,227.59 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $2.84 or 0.00004550 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,353.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.68 or 0.00730799 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.04 or 0.00128359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00042827 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00062081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00204404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.45 or 0.00101759 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

