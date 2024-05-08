ECS Botanics Holdings Ltd (ASX:ECS) Insider Alexander (Alex) Keach Sells 50,000,000 Shares

ECS Botanics Holdings Ltd (ASX:ECS – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Alex) Keach sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total value of A$750,000.00 ($496,688.74).

ECS Botanics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Get ECS Botanics alerts:

About ECS Botanics

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ECS Botanics Holdings Ltd engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of medicinal cannabis products in Northwest Victoria. The company is involved in the agriculture business. ECS Botanics Holdings Ltd is based in Murrabit, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for ECS Botanics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECS Botanics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.