Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,544 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 137,044 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $7,542,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $3,271,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $3,793,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE EPD traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.29. 179,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,928,362. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

