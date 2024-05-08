Ethereum Classic Market Capitalization Hits $4.07 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $27.67 or 0.00044677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.07 billion and $234.88 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,960.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $460.90 or 0.00744132 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.88 or 0.00132193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009521 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00060486 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.70 or 0.00206166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00103352 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,946,186 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

