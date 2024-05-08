First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.88. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

