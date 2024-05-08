FMC (NYSE:FMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share.

FMC Stock Up 9.5 %

FMC stock opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average of $57.79.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FMC from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

