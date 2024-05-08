Intrusion (INTZ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Intrusion to post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $2.71. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million.

Shares of INTZ opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Intrusion

In related news, CEO Anthony Scott bought 585,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $995,771.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 638,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,077.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

