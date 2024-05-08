Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.
NASDAQ LPRO traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 152,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,028. The firm has a market cap of $641.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 14.08 and a quick ratio of 14.08. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75.
In other news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,993,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,654,150.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.
