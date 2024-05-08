Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Spirit Airlines, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Spirit Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spirit Airlines’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAVE. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.85 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $362.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.01). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 88.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 626,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 293,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 616.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 123,419 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 29.7% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,904,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,424,000 after acquiring an additional 436,486 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,296,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,389,000 after acquiring an additional 67,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.