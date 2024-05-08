Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $40.07, but opened at $41.90. Sensata Technologies shares last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 562,093 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -436.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 761.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 17,818.8% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

