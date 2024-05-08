Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $146.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.53. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $192.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

