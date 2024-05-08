ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Holdings Cut by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,984,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,426 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,002,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,908,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ANSYS by 167.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,884,000 after buying an additional 805,657 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,511,000 after acquiring an additional 46,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ANSYS by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,592,000 after acquiring an additional 81,457 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $325.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 65.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

