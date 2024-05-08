Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.54.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $270.13 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $279.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

