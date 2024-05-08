Verona Pharma (VRNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Verona Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Verona Pharma Price Performance
NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 33.33, a current ratio of 33.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at Verona Pharma
In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $71,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,621,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Verona Pharma Company Profile
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.
