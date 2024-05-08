Verona Pharma (VRNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Verona Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 33.33, a current ratio of 33.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Verona Pharma

Insider Buying and Selling at Verona Pharma

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $71,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,621,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.