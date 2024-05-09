Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 93.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

GSBD stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.70. 352,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $15.82. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GSBD shares. StockNews.com lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

