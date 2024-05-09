PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) Insider Acquires A$119,500.00 in Stock

PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH – Get Free Report) insider Jason Conroy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$11.95 ($7.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$119,500.00 ($79,139.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from PWR’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. PWR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

PWR Holdings Limited engages in the design, prototyping, production, testing, validation, and sale of cooling products and solutions in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, PWR Performance Products and PWR C&R. The company offers tube and fin heat exchangers, bar and plate heat exchangers, high temperature polymer SLA and aluminium powder DMLS additive manufacturing machines, liquid cold plates, brazed chassis, industrial computed tomography, and micro matrix heat exchangers; and manufactures and supplies motorsport radiators, intercoolers, and oil coolers.

