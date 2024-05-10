Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys Shares of 39,894 Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 66.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 31,860 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 343.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 346,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 268,554 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 454,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 106,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,071,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,996,000 after buying an additional 46,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

