GDS Wealth Management Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

GDS Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $22.39. 4,062,051 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

