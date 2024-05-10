Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hippo in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Get Hippo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hippo

Hippo Price Performance

HIPO opened at $18.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $450.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. Hippo has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 93.69% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hippo will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Yuval Harry sold 14,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $256,933.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 145,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Yuval Harry sold 14,938 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $256,933.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 145,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anirudh Badia sold 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $31,906.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,929.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIPO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hippo during the third quarter worth approximately $445,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hippo

(Get Free Report)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.