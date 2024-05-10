OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OppFi in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for OppFi’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for OppFi’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. OppFi had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $132.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OppFi in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

OppFi Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OPFI opened at $3.10 on Friday. OppFi has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.85 million, a P/E ratio of -154.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LB Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of OppFi by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 909,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 589,022 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OppFi in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OppFi in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in OppFi during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

