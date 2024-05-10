Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PZZA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.32. 1,728,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,684. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

PZZA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

