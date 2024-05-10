Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.
Stelco Stock Performance
Stelco has a 12 month low of C$21.00 and a 12 month high of C$26.50.
Stelco (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$613.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$624.61 million.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
