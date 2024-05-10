Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco has a 12 month low of C$21.00 and a 12 month high of C$26.50.

Stelco (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$613.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$624.61 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stelco from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Canada raised Stelco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

