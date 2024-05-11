Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $81.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Beauty Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Beauty Health updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Beauty Health Price Performance

Beauty Health stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 6.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. Beauty Health has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $10.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKIN. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Beauty Health from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Beauty Health from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Further Reading

